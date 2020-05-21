UPDATE: Flyover Tribute over Windsor-Essex Scheduled for Thursday Evening

The flyover planned for Windsor-Essex on Wednesday at 6 p.m. will now take place on Thursday evening.

A tweet from the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association said the winds on Wednesday evening were not safe for the pilots.

As you heard on AM800 News Wednesday morning, the Windsor Flying Club and the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association will be performing an inspiration flight in honour of frontline and essential workers, as well as to remember the life of Captain Jenn Casey of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds who died in a crash this past weekend in Kamloops, B.C.

The planes will take off from Windsor airport and head in an easterly direction to Belle River, down across Essex to Leamington, Kingsville, Harrow, Amherstburg, along the river, through Tecumseh and back to Windsor airport.