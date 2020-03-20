UPDATE: Ford Encourages at Home Learning

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is encourging at home learning due to COVID-19.

Speaking Friday afteroon, Ford is pointing parents and students toward online learning resources while schools are closed.

Ford says the learn at home online portal doesn't replace school, but is meant to address parents' concerns that kids will fall behind during this period.

The resources offer interactive activities for elementary students and a focus on STEM courses for high school students.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has ordered the school closure for two weeks following March break.

— With files from The Canadian Press