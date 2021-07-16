UPDATE: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 16, 2021
The Environment Canada forecast for Windsor-Essex as of 11 a.m.
Rainfall warning in effect for:
- Windsor - Leamington - Essex County
What: Total rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm with locally up to 75 mm.
When: Now through Saturday morning.
Locations impacted include:
Windsor, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Belle River, Lakeshore, LaSalle, South Windsor, McGregor, Windsor Airport, Maidstone and Essex.
Friday: Showers at times heavy. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Amount 20 to 30 mm. High 21. Humidex 28. UV index 4 or moderate.
Friday Night: Showers at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 19.
Saturday: Showers ending in the morning then mainly cloudy. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.
Sunday: Sunny. High 29.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Thursdsay: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.