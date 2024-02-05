Update: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 5, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..fog dissipating this morning then cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. High 8.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy. High 9.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Saturday..cloudy. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.