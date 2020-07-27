UPDATE: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 27, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 11 a.m.

There is a Heat Warning in effect.

Hot and humid conditions continue today. High temperatures today are forecast to be 30 to 33 degrees Celsius. Humidex values near 40 are also expected. A cold front will pass through southern Ontario from west to east this evening, bringing in a slightly cooler and drier air mass for Tuesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in mid-afternoon to late evening that may be capable of producing very strong wind gusts up to

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a severe thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 41. UV index 9 or very high.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a severe thunderstorm. Low 19.

Tuesday: Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.