UPDATE: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 8, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A hot airmass will bring daytime temperatures in the low 30s over the next couple of days, along with increased humidity for Wednesday.

The humidex values will be in the mid-to-high 30s and temperatures will cool off Wednesday night.

Monday Night: Clear. Low 15.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 33 except 23 near Lake Erie. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednedsay: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Windy. High 31.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday: Cloudy. High 17.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20

