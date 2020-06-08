UPDATE: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 8, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday and Wednesday.
A hot airmass will bring daytime temperatures in the low 30s over the next couple of days, along with increased humidity for Wednesday.
The humidex values will be in the mid-to-high 30s and temperatures will cool off Wednesday night.
Monday Night: Clear. Low 15.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 33 except 23 near Lake Erie. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.
Wednedsay: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Windy. High 31.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Friday: Cloudy. High 17.
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20