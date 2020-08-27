UPDATE: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, August 27, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 3 P.m.

A Heat Warning is Continued for Windsor-Essex

A hot and humid air mass is expected to remain in place today. Daytime high temperatures will be near 34 degrees Celsius with humidex values potentially reaching the low 40s. Daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are forecast for Friday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has ended for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

At 2:58 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain, but those storms have since moved out of the region.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 32. Humidex 40.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm

Friday: Becoming cloudy in the morning. 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 33.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday: Sunny. High 24

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.