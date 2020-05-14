UPDATE: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 14, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 3:30 p.m.

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Significant rain that could be heavy at times is possible Thursday afternoon and night. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are possible by early Friday morning. Some localities might see higher amounts with thunderstorms.

Thrusday Night: Showers or thunderstorms. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 11

Friday: Showers ending late in the afternoon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High 19.

Saturday: Sunny. High 18.

Sunday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.