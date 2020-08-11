UPDATE: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds today. These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado. Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing this evening. Low 14.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.