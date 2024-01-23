Update: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 23, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..freezing rain or ice pellets changing to periods of rain or snow near noon. High plus 1.

Tonight..periods of rain or drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of drizzle in the morning. Periods of rain or drizzle beginning in the morning. Fog patches. High plus 4.

Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low 7.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 6.

Friday..cloudy. High 6.

Friday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Saturday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Sunday..cloudy. High plus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 2.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 1.