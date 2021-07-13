UPDATE: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The Environment Canada forecast for Windsor-Essex as of 12:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

Windsor - Leamington - Essex County

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h, large hail up to 2 cm in diameter and heavy rainfall of 50 mm within an hour. These thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon into this evening.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this afternoon. Showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 25. Humidex 33.

Tuesday Night: Showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 19.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: Sunny. High 28.

Monday: Sunny. High 28.