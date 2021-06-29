UPDATE: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 32. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..a few showers ending near midnight then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 then light late this evening. Low 22.

Wedesday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 35.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.