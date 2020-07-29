UPDATE: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 4:45 p.m.

There is a Special Weather Statement in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move eastward across portions of southwestern Ontario at times this afternoon and this evening. A few of these storms may contain wind gusts of 80 km/h. Torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and hail will also be associated with some storms.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.