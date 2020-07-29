UPDATE: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 29, 2020
The Environment Canada forecast as of 4:45 p.m.
There is a Special Weather Statement in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move eastward across portions of southwestern Ontario at times this afternoon and this evening. A few of these storms may contain wind gusts of 80 km/h. Torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and hail will also be associated with some storms.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.