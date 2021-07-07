UPDATE: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada as of 2 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

Windsor - Leamington - Essex County

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. Wind gusts up to 100 km/h, locally heavy rain, and isolated hail up to nickel size possible. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this afternoon. Showers at times heavy with a few thunderstorms beginning this afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Showers at times heavy with thunderstorms. Fog patches developing overnight. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 19.

Thursday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Showers at times heavy with a few thunderstorms beginning near noon. High 24. Humidex 30.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.