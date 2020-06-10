UPDATE: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

In addition to the existing Heat Warning, Environment Canada has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 31 except 25 near Lake Erie. Humidex 39 except 33 near Lake Erie. UV index 11 or extreme.

Wednesday Night: Showers with thunderstorms ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind southwest 50 km/h gusting to 80 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 this evening. Low 15.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday: Sunny. High 20.

Saturday: Sunny. High 20.

Sunday: Sunny. High 21.

Monday: Sunny. High 21.