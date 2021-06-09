iHeartRadio
UPDATE: Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29 C. Humidex 36 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20 C.

AM800-News-Special-Weather-Statement-June-9-2021.jpg

Photo courtesy: Environment Canada

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 34 C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 26 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 17 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 27 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 17 C.

Monday..sunny. High 27 C.

