UPDATE: Former Kingsville Fire Chief to Stand Trial Again

Kingsville's former fire chief is now set to stand trial on more sex charges.

According to CTV Windsor, the decision was made at a preliminary hearing Wednesday to determine if there was enough evidence to proceed to trial relating to charges of sexual assault and sexual interference laid against Bob Kissner in March 2019.

The extra charges were laid after a trial on other sex offences.

Kissner was sentenced in August 2019 to five years in prison after he was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation against four complainants.

Kissner is appealing that conviction and sentence.

A date for his new trial will be determined on March 6.

— with files from CTV Windsor