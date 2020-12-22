UPDATE: Four Additional Deaths and 213 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit has announced 213 new COVID-19 cases for Windsor-Essex along with four additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the deaths occurred on Monday and were from the community.

Three men in their 70s passed away along with a man in his 80s.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, 37 are related to outbreaks, 12 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are healthcare workers working in Michigan, one is considered community spread and 161 are under investigation.

There are now 1186 active cases in the community with 83 confirmed cases in the hospital.

The region has now recorded 6,073 cases since the pandemic began with 4,785 listed as resolved.

There are 14 outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 11 workplace outbreaks, three hospital outbreaks, two school outbreaks and three community outbreaks.

There have been 102 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.