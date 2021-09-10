UPDATE: Four people left homeless following fire at multi-unit building in Windsor
While no one was injured, four people have been left homeless following a house fire in downtown Windsor.
Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to a multi-unit building in the 700-block of University Ave E. just after 5pm Friday afternoon.
Crews were able to knock the blaze down quickly and those who were home at the time were able to get out safely.
The cause has been listed as accidental with damage estimated at $90,000.