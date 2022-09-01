UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested following assaults earlier this week

A fourth person, who has been identified as a youth, has been arrested in relation to an assault earlier this week.

On Monday, August 29, Windsor Police became aware of two separate incidents where a group of suspects appear to randomly assault lone victims. The assaults were recorded and posted to social media.

On Wednesday, August 31, police reported that three arrests had been made in relation to this investigation.

Tyler Ducharme and Jacob Yoell, both 18 year old males from Windsor, are charged with two counts of robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Both of the youths are facing the same charges, however cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Investigation is ongoing and the Major Crimes Unit is seeking information that may assist in identifying any outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police.