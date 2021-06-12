UPDATE: Funeral service for London, Ont., family killed in attack

LONDON, Ont. — An outdoor funeral service has begun in London, Ont., for four members of a Muslim family killed in what police called a hate crime.

Hundreds turned out in late-spring heat this afternoon to help celebrate the lives of Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah Salman.

All died last Sunday night while out for a walk after a man in a truck drove them down in what police have called a premeditated attack because they were Muslim.

Earlier this afternoon, a funeral procession wound its way from the O'Neil Funeral Home to the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario.

The funeral is taking place in the centre's parking lot, with space for the public in nearby soccer fields.