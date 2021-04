Six people are homeless and a cat has passed away following a fire near downtown Windsor.

Windsor Fire was called to a home in the 1600 block of Goyeau Street around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the blaze started in the basement of a first floor unit with the cause listed as undetermined.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon