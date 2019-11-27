UPDATE: Hanan Murder Trial Deliberations to Continue Thursday

Jury deliberations will continue Thursday morning in the murder trial of 36-year-old Windsor man Dia Hanan.

Hanan is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Alekesji Guzhavin and attempted murder for shooting Gregory Henriquez outside of his home on Oak St. in December 2015.

The jury of two men and ten women began deliberations Wednesday afternoon, but were not able to reach a verdict.

During the four week trial, jurors have been hearing from witnesses from both the prosecution and defence.

Court heard the two victims had gone to Hanan's home to get money when the shooting occurred.

The jury can find Hanan not guilty, guilty of second degree murder or guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Hanan testified he was acting in self defence when he shot both men multiple times in the dark.

The crown argues the shooting was intentional.