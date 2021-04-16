UPDATE: Health Advisers Call for 6-week Stay-at-Home Order, Aggressive Vaccination Plan

TORONTO — Ontario's science advisers say a six-week stay-at-home order and a vaccination rate of at least 100,000 doses a day is the only way to flatten the COVID-19 curve in the province.

In new projections presented today, the advisers say daily infections could approach 20,000 cases per day if strong measures aren't imposed.

Data indicates Ontario's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the pandemic began.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says high case rates will persist into the summer without stronger measures and more support for essential workers and high-risk communities.

The group says vaccines are not reaching high-risk people fast enough to overcome serious illness seen in hospitals.

Premier Doug Ford was expected to announce new public health measures at 3:30 p.m., but that has been pushed back to 4 p.m.

The annoucement can be heard live on AM800 News.

His government has also asked other provinces to send nurses and other health workers to Ontario as hospitals are pushed to the brink by surging COVID-19 infections.

More to come.

— The Canadian Press.