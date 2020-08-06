UPDATE: Health Unit Announces Five New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced five new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, one is in the agri-food sector, one is a healthcare worker, one is travel-related while two are considered in the community.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, also touched on the volume of testing for COVID-19 during his daily update.

Dr. Ahmed says the tests are processed through the Public Health Ontario lab or the London Health Sciences lab.

"We do get our weekly data update from Public Health Ontario and consistently in the last two or three months, our numbers ranged anywhere between 4,500 to 6,000 tests every week," he says. "So the overall number is significantly high."

According to Windsor Regional Hospital's website,21,845 have been swabbed at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the hospital's Ouellette Campus.

There are now 2,356 cases in the region with 71 deaths since the pandemic began, with 2006 cases resolved.

The health unit reports an outbreak in one long-term care or retirement home with an outbreak protocol in effect at 13 work places.

