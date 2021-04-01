UPDATE: Health Unit CEO Marentette Announces Retirement

The CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced her retirement.

Theresa Marentette is calling it a career after nearly 38-years working in healthcare.

Marentette started her career at The Salvation Army Grace Hospital in 1983 before joining the health unit as a public health nurse in 1989.

She took over her role as CEO and Chief Nursing Officer at the health unit in 2017.

Marentette says she's been eligible to retire since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

"This past year has been a real privilege to be working for the residents of Windsor-Essex and as we roll out the vaccine, I know we're going into another lockdown right now, but I can see the projections of where we will be," she says.

She says she can retire knowing the health unit has fought through the hardest parts of the pandemic.

"I grew up in Windsor, my home is in Windsor and I have lots of friends here, so it's very important for me to give back and I hope I've done that during this pandemic," she added. "My husband's been retired for a couple years and I miss him and my family. I think the timing is right."

The Board of Health will be to begin the process of transitioning the health unit to new leadership in the coming weeks.

Marentette officially retires on June 30.