UPDATE: Health Unit Records Seven New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced seven new cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases announced this morning, two cases involve close contact with someone with the virus, one case is at a school, one involves a healthcare worker, one is in a retirement home, one is in the community while one case remains under investigation.

This area now has 2,631 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began with 76 deaths. 2,454 cases are listed as resolved.

An outbreak protocol is in place at one long-term care or retirement homes.