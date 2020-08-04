UPDATE: Health Unit Reporting 10 New Cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced an additional 10 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

This comes on the heels of the province announcing the region would remain in Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening framework for at least another week.

Of the new cases, five are in the agri-farm sector, three are considered community spread, one is a local health care worker while three remain under investigation.

During his Tuesday morning briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed touched on the region remaining in stage two of the province's recovery plan.

He says the province is expected to look at COVID-19 data from Windsor-Essex later this week.

"The numbers that we are seeing right now is definitely better than what we were seeing last week," says Dr. Ahmed. "We would continue to see less cases that would be the most strongest indicator that we can look at before we move forward."

He says the region continues to see cases in a very specific sector...the agricultural sector.

"Some of the cases that we're seeing still are restricted in Leamington and Kingsville area," says Dr. Ahmed. "So those will come into discussion and help us understand what the true risk to the community is and so those conversations will happen and we hope to see some favourable results soon."

With Tuesday's new cases, Windsor-Essex now has 2,350 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have been 71 deaths while 1,444 people have made a full recovery after contracting the virus.

Two long-term care homes remain in outbreak protocol — Chartwell Leamington and Augustine Villas in Kingsville.

There are also outbreaks at 12 workplaces in Windsor-Essex — that includes five farms in Kingsville and Leamington.

- with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel