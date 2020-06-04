UPDATE: Health Unit Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases



WINDSOR — The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting another 14 new cases of COVID-19.

One is an agri-food worker, six are community transmission, two from a close contact and five are unknown.

It brings the total number of cases to 996 in Windsor-Essex.

There remains two outbreaks at local long-term care homes and starting this month, based on a provincial directive all staff in long-term care homes will have to be tested twice for COVID-19 in June.

"Our team is working with them to provide them with some of the logistic supports, but recognizing the facilities themselves are responsible for doing all these testing," says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

He says since long-term care residents aren't leaving the facilities, it makes sense to test the staff.

"It would be the employees who will be tested, not all the residents, because if the residents are negative and not moving anywhere, there is no need for them to be tested unless they start to develop symptoms," says Dr. Ahmed.

Of the 66 deaths, 49 come from long-term care and retirement homes.

566 cases are resolved.



