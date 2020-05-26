UPDATE: House Fire in Windsor Under Investigation

A fire in west Windsor has caused $80,000 in damages.

Crews were called to the 900-block of Campbell Avenue near College Avenue around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and the fire was immediately upgraded but was put out within the hour.

According to an investigation, renovations were being done to the home and the fire started in the basement near the hydro panel.

"It was high on the wall and into the ceiling and the floor joist above and it actually burned out through the siding to the exterior," John Lee, Chief Fire Prevention Officer.

Lee says the cause has been listed as undetermined but it appears to be an electrical failure.

The home was unoccupied and no injuries are reported.