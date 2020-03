Several people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Oldcastle.

Tecumseh Fire and Rescue was called to Hwy. 3 west of Walker Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Tecumseh Fire, several people were taken to hospital and one person needed to be extricated from their vehicle.

The extent of injuries has not been released.

Westbound lanes of Hwy. 3 at Walker Road were closed for over an hour.