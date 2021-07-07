UPDATE: HWY 401 in Chatham-Kent Reopens Following Criminal Investigation
A portion of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent has reopened following a criminal investigation.
Both east and westbound lanes were closed between Victoria and Orford Roads for about 12 hours.
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has been notified and has invoked its mandate.
The SIU is a civilian oversight agency responsible for investigating circumstances involving police that have resulted in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.