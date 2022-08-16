UPDATE: Identity of man with machete shot by police in downtown Windsor released 

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit continue to investigate after a Windsor police officer shot a 70-year-old man.

The man died in hospital last night. He has been identified as Allan Andkilde.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Ouellette Avenue for a man waving a machete and threatening people.

Windsor Police Service officers located the man. The man and the officers interacted with one another before one officer tased the man and another officer shot him.

Paramedics brought the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The post-mortem exam is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation, including videos or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.