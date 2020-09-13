UPDATE: In Class Schedules at Public Schools Still Uncertain

Students and staff at the public board still don't have a clear direction as to what's going on when school starts Monday morning.

Many parents, who still don't know their kid's cohort or schedule, have taken to social media Sunday searching for answers as they prepare to resume in class learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Essex County District School Board is still working on resolving an IT issue as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to social media posts.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation District 9 President Erin Roy is renewing her call to delay in-class learning until Wednesday to work things out.

"It was supposed to be ready for 8 a.m. Sunday morning, unfortunately, there were more IT issues that ensued, then it was supposed to be up and running for Sunday evening," she says. "That's pretty late in the game to let kids know whether or not they need to be in school."

She tells AM800 News there's too much chaos that needs to be straightened out.

"Teachers and education workers are excited to be back with our students, but we need to be properly prepared," Roy says. "I just think everyone needs to slow down and do this right. Let's have a clear communication plan so that everyone is on the same page. IT issues are going to come up, what's the protocol when they do?"

Madison Olsen-Mickle is heading into Grade 12 at LaSalle, Ont.'s Sandwich Secondary School.

The 17 year old says many of her classmates are worried they won't get the right classes to plan for their future.

"They need to drop classes and take other classes for post-secondary reasons and it's very stressful for bunch of people because we don't know what classes we have or if we're allowed to keep certain classes," says Olsen-Mickle, who goes on to say there's already enough anxiety over what to expect this year with the pandemic.

She says some students just want to get back into the classroom, but most of her classmates want to see staff work things out first.

"So they can get everything settled and they can go to school prepared and know what we're doing," says Olsen-Mickle. "I know that they're [staff members] working super hard under a lot of pressure and they're not prepared for any of this. I understand where they're coming from and I also understand where kid's that are complaining are coming from to."

The board's Scott Scantlebury says IT is working on the issue and hopes to update staff and students via social media Sunday afternoon.