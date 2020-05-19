UPDATE: Independent Commission Announced for Long-Term Care in Ontario

The provincial government has announced that there will be an independent commission into Ontario's long-term care system beginning in September.

According to a release, over the next several months, the provincial government will be finalizing details of the commission including terms of reference, membership, leadership of the commission and reporting timelines.



"Our government has been clear that we will review the long-term care system to get a better understanding of the impacts and responses to the COVID-19 outbreak.” Said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care.

Dr. Fullerton goes on to say “We have been clear the long-term care system in Ontario is broken. We must act quickly and decisively, and that is why an independent non-partisan commission is the best way to conduct a thorough and expedited review.”



According to the release, the commission will work and provide guidance on how to improve the long-term care system and better protect residents and staff from any future outbreaks.