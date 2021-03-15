UPDATE: Intentionally Set Fires in Windsor Under Investigation

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Windsor Police are now investigating a pair of intentionally set fires over the weekend.

The first happened Friday night around 10:30 on Janette Avenue between Park Street West and Wyandotte Street West.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says no one was hurt but damage totals $375,000, which includes a neighbouring house.

The second happened early Saturday morning around 3:30 on Midfield Crescent in Forest Glade.

Working smoke alarms are credited with waking up residents.

Lee says the fire started at a shed and spread to the house, three fences and a deck.

Damage is pegged at a half-a-million dollars.

Anyone with information on either fire is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

- with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel