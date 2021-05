The cause of a garage fire in Windsor is "undetermined."

Crews were called to the 600-block of Moy Avenue around 5 a.m. Friday.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the garage was fully engulfed.

Lee says the fire started in the interior of the building, but investigators were unable to determine the cause of the blaze.

He says the fire is not considered suspicious and damage is pegged at $75,000.

There were no injuries.