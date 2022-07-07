UPDATE: Johnson resigns, remains UK prime minister for now

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is "clearly the will" of his Conservative Party that there should be a new leader as he announced his resignation.

Johnson said Thursday he will remain as British prime minister while a leadership contest is held to choose his successor.

Critics say he should not be allowed to remain as caretaker prime minister and he should be removed from office as soon as possible.

The announcement came after the latest ethics scandal around his leadership led some 50 senior lawmakers to quit the government.