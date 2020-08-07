UPDATE: Just One Case of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just one case of COVID-19.

The single case reported Friday morning involves a worker in the agri-farm sector.

It's the second time in the past five days that the health unit has recorded just a single case.

During his daily briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed touched on the number of people currently in hospital because of the virus.

He says there are 10 people in hospital with three of them in the Intensive Care Unit.

"Anyone who doesn't need hospital care they are discharged, " says Dr. Ahmed. "So at this point anyone who is there, they require close monitoring for varies reasons and all of that is being taken care of by the hospital."

Dr. Ahmed adds the number of cases in hospital is decreasing but is stresses the virus is still in the community.

"This is real, this is causing hospitalization," says Dr. Ahmed. "This is leading to ICU admissions and this is causing death, people are dying so we cannot under estimate the impacts of COVID-19 in our community."

There are now 2,357 cases of COVID-19 in the area with 71 deaths since the pandemic began.

The health unit lists 2,064 cases as resolved.

An outbreak protocol is in place at one long-term care or retirement home while an outbreak is listed at 13 workplaces in the area.

