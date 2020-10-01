UPDATE: Just One New Case of COVID-19 for Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just one new case of COVID-19.

The case announced Thursday morning is related to travel outside of North America.

One person also remains in the hospital receiving treatment due to the virus.

During his daily briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed stressed the importance of following all public health safety measures that have been put in place.

He says he understands the case count is currently low for the region but says health and safety measures still need to be followed during the second wave.

"We in our region are definitely doing much better compared to the rest of the province at this particular time but it could change immediately," says Dr. Ahmed.

He adds what's happening in other areas of the province could happen in Windsor-Essex if safety measures are not followed.

"The reminder and the messaging is to make sure we are doing what we should do to keep our numbers, keep our community safe as the health and safety is the top most priority," says Dr. Ahmed. "We also don't want to ignore the fact that the economic well-being, mental well-being, social well-being is also critically important for all of us."

He says the region needs to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"If we take measures or if we do things after the fact that we start to see a surge in cases in our community, it's already to late," says Dr. Ahmed. "So the time to act is now."

This area now has 2,664 confirmed cases since the pandemic began with 76 deaths. 2,544 cases are listed as resolved.

An outbreak protocol remains in place at one long-term care or retirement home.

- with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson