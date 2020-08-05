UPDATE: Just One New Case of COVID-19 Reported Wednesday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting its lowest increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The health unit says there is just one additional case in the argi-farm sector bringing the region's total to 2,351 cases.

511 cases were also added to the list of resolved cases which now sits at 1,955.

During his daily briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed once again asked area politicians not to make the pandemic political.

This comes after Essex town council voted in favour of sending a second letter to the health unit, asking for more specific information on COVID-19 cases in the town.

He says the health unit has discussed the virus with area mayors and CAOs.

"What I can say is none of these issues are brought forward in those meetings and if those issues are that relevant then have a conversation, reach out to us," says Dr. Ahmed. "What specific information are you looking for and then maybe we can have a conversation of whether we can provide that data or not."

He says the local health unit has been more transparent compared to other health units.

"Just putting it out and making it a political statement, I'm not a politician and I won't respond to this type of political statements," says Dr. Ahmed. "I care about my community, if there's anything based on my professional expertise that can be beneficial for the community to understand without putting anyone at risk, I will do it."

Essex has already sent one letter to the health unit.

Kingsville council voted in favour of sending a letter to the health unit last month.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 71.

One long-term care home remains in outbreak protocol — Augustine Villas in Kingsville.

There are also outbreaks at 14 workplaces in Windsor-Essex — that includes six farms in Kingsville and Leamington.

- with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel