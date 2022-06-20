UPDATE: Kingsville mayor Nelson Santos will not seek re-election

The mayor of Kingsville will not be seeking a sixth term in office.

In a release, Nelson Santos has confirmed he will not be running in the upcoming municipal election.

He also informed town staff Monday morning that he will be stepping away from the Mayor’s office and role next month, with his last day set for July 17, 2022.

Santos has accepted a new employment opportunity that will take him out of the region, with an announcement on his new position expected at some point this week.

The husband and father of three says it was a bittersweet decision to make.

"I've dedicated a good portion, almost half my life, to public service in some manner," he says. "I believe now is a good time to take a breath and be closer with family, and pursue additional opportunities that give me more time to spend with them."

Santos was first elected to Kingsville Council in 1997. In 2003, he was elected Mayor for the first time and is currently serving his fifth term as head of council.

In 2006, Santos was elected by his peers to serve as the first 4-year term Warden at the County of Essex. He has also served as Deputy Warden at the upper tier level from 2003 to 2006 and again from 2018 to present.

Santos says telling the staff of his decision was one of the toughest things to do.

"I've been part of the municipality and the core of the staff members for over a couple of decades," he says. "They've been like my second family, working with them, finding solutions, creating positive space and growing together. I was definitely hard."

As he prepares to end his over two decades of service to the town, Santos says he's always been proud to represent the community spirit and the work to make it a thriving municipality.

"The ground work is the one that has been the heart and soul for me, to see people coming together. It's not one thing I would do or I would say that is a reflection of me, but it is certainly an investment that we made in ourselves that has helped us grow into this point in the future. I'm very proud of that and this community for coming together," he says.

Municipal elections across Ontario are set for Monday, Oct. 24.