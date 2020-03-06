UPDATE: Lake St. Clair Spills into Lakeshore Neighbourhood

LAKESHORE — Flooding along Lake St. Clair has an entire neighbourhood underwater in Lakeshore.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority issued a flood warning for Lakeshore and a watch for Tecumseh and Windsor Friday with high winds pushing waves over the break wall along the lake.

Kimberly Chretien's house is one of many in a stretch of shoreline homes on Caille Avenue outside Belle River. She's lived along Lake St. Clair for 17 years, so she's seen a flood or two, but she says it's never been this bad.

"Our houses are flooded out and the water has made its way across the road and it's just getting worse and worse and higher and higher because the waves, obviously the wind isn't stopping. It's quite the sight," she says.

Chretien tells AM800 News residents aren't optimistic.

"Where is the water from the sump pumps that we do have going to go? There is nowhere for it to go, therefore I believe our crawl spaces are going to fill up with water and that's where my furnace is," says Chretien. "If this doesn't start to recede, and it doesn't look like it will, it's just getting worse, it's desperate straights at this point."

Provincial police announced Caille Avenue is closed to traffic until further notice.

According to a release from the town, crews are out monitoring pumps and drains and break walls are being erected in some areas.

Residents can also grab up to 100 free sandbags at the Atlas Tube Centre with valid ID and the town has 30,000 more on the way for Monday.

Sandbag filling stations are spread throughout the municipality:

304 Rourke Line

Lighthouse Cove Lion's Park

Golfview Waterfront Parkette

Gracey Sideroad at Lakeshore Rd. 301

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.



