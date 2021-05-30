UPDATE: LaSalle Police Find Dead Body in Detroit River

An investigation is underway after a dead body was pulled from the Detroit River in LaSalle, Ont. Sunday.

LaSalle Police Service says a boater discovered the body around 10:30 a.m. and alerted authorities.

First responders recovered the body along the eastern shore of Fighting Island a short time later, according to police.

Police say the deceased was brought ashore in the 1600 block of Front Road and an investigation is now underway.

The identity and age of a white male pulled from the water hasn't been determined, according to police.

LaSalle police says its Criminal Investigation Unit and Forensic Unit are heading up the investigation to determine if foul play was a factor.

A coroner's investigation is also underway, according to police.