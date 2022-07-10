UPDATE: Leamington fire now considered a Fatal Fire Investigation following body located

A body has been located following a house fire.

On Friday, July 8, at approximately 11:52 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police Leamington Detachment and Leamington Fire Department responded to a fire located in the 300 block of Erie Street South in Leamington.

The investigation revealed a body was located inside the residence that was damaged by the fire.

Essex County OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services is assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner and members from the office of the Ontario Fire Marshall who are continuing to investigate this incident.

OPP is requesting anyone who was in the area of Erie Street South and Robson Road between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on July 8 and who may have witnessed anything or have dashcam or security camera footage to call the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

As the investigation is ongoing, there will be a continued police presence in the area.

Further updates will be provided when new information becomes available.