UPDATE: Legendary Track and Field Coach Dennis Fairall Dies at 67

He was one of the most decorated coaches in the history of Canadian Inter-University Sports as the long time track and field coach at the University of Windsor — having been honoured 65 times as the CIS or OUA Coach of the Year

UWindsor Director of Athletics Mike Havey says Fairall was part of his life for more than 30 years.

"It's hard to describe in words the impact that Dennis Fairall has had on the University of Windsor, the countless student athletes and community members that he interacted with," he added.

Havey says he'll be remember for more than his accomplishments on the track.

"Dennis was one of those people who just was an incredible collaborator and a leader who had this ability to bring people together," says Havey. "He was a person that when you sat and talked to him and you walked away, you always felt better."

Fairall's legacy will live on, according to Havey.

"The interaction and the connection that he had with his coaches and his student athletes is going to be felt in this community for years," he says. "So many of Dennis' former student athletes are now coaching in this community, so his coaching tree has roots that are wide and deep."

Fairall was diagnosed with an uncommon brain disorder several years ago and passed away at the age of 67.