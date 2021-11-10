UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Massey Secondary School in Windsor

A lockdown has been lifted Vincent Massey Secondary School in Windsor.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, Massey was placed in lockdown status at 11:50 a.m. following a report of a possible risk to student and staff safety in the building.

All students were being held in their classrooms or areas of instruction as Windsor police were called to investigate.

Their investigation concluded that there was no risk to safety in the school at 1800 Liberty St. and the lockdown was lifted at 12:25 p.m.

A hold-and-secure was also in place at nearby Glenwood Public School at 1601 Norfolk St. as a result of the situation at Massey.