UPDATE: Louis Ave. Fire Leaves Three People Homeless
Three people have been left homeless following a duplex fire in Walkerville.
Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to the 1100-block of Louis Ave near Erie St. at around 3:30pm Saturday afternoon.
Crews were able to get the blaze under control quickly.
Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the fire started in a second floor unit.
The cause remains undetermined with damage estimated at $30,000.
No injuries are reported.
— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon