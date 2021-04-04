UPDATE: Louis Ave. Fire Leaves Three People Homeless

Three people have been left homeless following a duplex fire in Walkerville.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to the 1100-block of Louis Ave near Erie St. at around 3:30pm Saturday afternoon.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control quickly.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the fire started in a second floor unit.

The cause remains undetermined with damage estimated at $30,000.

No injuries are reported.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon