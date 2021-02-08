UPDATE: Major Crimes and Arson Units Investigating Fatal Fire in Downtown Windsor

The Windsor police Major Crimes and Arson units are now investigating a fatal fire in downtown Windsor.

Windsor fire crews were called to a multi-unit building in the 400-block Church Street near Park Street West at around 9:30pm Sunday night to find heavy smoke and fire upon arrival.

A 59-year-old man who was rescued from the building has died of his injuries while a woman is in hospital in critical condition.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says firefighters switched to an exterior attack and additional crews were called in.

He says it took a few hours to contain with crews hitting hot spots throughout the night.

Lee says the cold weather took a toll on firefighters.

"It's pretty labour intensive when it's this cold," says Lee. "The good thing was with this fire we did not have any water issues, no hydrates broke or we didn't have any problems with that."