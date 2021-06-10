UPDATE: Man Accused in Anti-Muslim Attack in London, Ont., Set to Appear in Court

The accused in Sunday's deadly attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. made his first court appearance Thursday.

Nathaniel Veltman made a brief virtual appearance to face four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder before his case was adjourned until Monday.

Veltman says he's still in the process of retaining a lawyer.

Relatives have identified the dead as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.

The couple's nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.